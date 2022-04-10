Al-Khelaifi returns to testify before the Swiss court

Al-Khalifa, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, and Jerome Valcke, former FIFA No. 2, appeared today in a Swiss court accused of using influence in the sale of television rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cup between the highest football body and the BeIN chain. A sport controlled by the leader of Qatar. One and the other in the first instance had previously been acquitted, but the Prosecutor’s Office reconsidered the verdict.

The process, which is taking place in the Appeals Chamber of the Bellinzona Criminal Court, is due to end on Thursday. Al-Khelaifi and Falkeh have been charged with unfair administration and are liable to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office requested 28 months of deprivation of liberty in the first instance, but the judge ruled in favor of the accused: “After several years of baseless accusations, justice has completely acquitted me,” the PSG president said in 2020.

The origin of the investigation goes back to 2017 with the registration that took place at the offices of BeIN Sports in France, Spain and Italy. However, Al-Khelaifi has always defended his innocence and denied any attempt to bribe Valcke. The contract was signed between FIFA and the TV network for 440 million euros for the 2026 and 2030 events, 60% more than the amount paid at the time for the World Cup in Qatar and Russia.

Meanwhile, a Sardinian home worth €5 million was initially part of the investigation. The Federal Criminal Court finds that Valcke gave his support to BeIN Sports in exchange for a luxury villa on the Italian island, which was purchased in 2013 through a company owned by Al-Khelaifi. And although the judges called the process a “bribery,” the judge did not condemn it as “particular corruption.”