Aise.it – ​​the international foreign news agency

Yesterday, Wednesday, March 2, Editorial met in Farnesina The first undersecretary of state responsible for language and culture, Benedetto della VidovaThen Directorate General of Italians Abroad and Migration Policies.

With the first, Eduitalia delivered a copy of the Eduitalia-Study in Italy Guide, the 2022 edition of which was presented by a presentation signed by the same guide. Della Vidova

Then, during the meeting, Eduitalia also announced the promotional measures launched in recent years that allowed Italy to be a destination for students from all over the world and the importance of the measures in cooperation with diplomatic/consular representatives (such as the one mentioned above in the United States). Cooperation processes are those with Italian institutions abroad that make it possible to make the Italian language and culture the protagonist of the relevant regions and at the same time to increase the visibility of Italian schools, academies and universities ready to welcome those who aspire / want / dream of training in Italian territory.

“We are convinced that Italy with some precautions can transform itself into an industrial system like the UK – explained Eduitalia – the Under-Secretary informed us of the importance of the need to promote Italy internationally and above all the need for a permanent Italian presence at the fair as it will take place this year in Denver (31 May – 3 June) thanks to the coordination of MAECI, Embassy, ​​Unitalia and Eduitalia”.

The Exposition Nafs, made possible over the years after a detailed presentation of it by Eduitalia to Institutions, is the event that defines the balance of student flow in the world where there are 10,000 fellows from 150 countries.

Being in itself in a compact and unified way determines for Italy, in the opinion of Eduitalia, a flow “towards our lands in the order of thousands of students”.

Finally, some important issues that have emerged recently in relation to the topic of the study visa and an indication of the general importance of the language were also discussed, which concluded in its latest version with the speech of the Undersecretary and which sees education among the components. With Della Fedova from Working Groups.

with DGIT (Directorate General for Italians Abroad), on the other hand, there is an ongoing synergy aimed at providing information on Italy as a study destination for Italian grandchildren abroad (particularly the second and third generations). In this sense, Eduitalia's interest in the artistic schedule of the "Turismo delle Radici", a project launched by the Ministry to promote Italy in various ways to a wide audience of Italian descendants abroad and to further promote the Guide among the comitis (Committees of Italians Abroad) is confirmed.