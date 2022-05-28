Aise.it – ​​the international foreign news agency

rome \ aise \ – Next Monday, May 30, from 11:30 to 12:30 the launch event “Days of Made in Italy” will be held in Farnesina, in Sala Sassoli, which will be inaugurated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio.

The event, jointly promoted by Farnesina with ICE and Amazon, will launch an initiative to promote Made in Italy proposed by Amazon that will affect eight major markets – Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Great Britain, the United States and Japan. and the United Arab Emirates – where a special promotional window will open for four days coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations (May 30 – June 2).

The event, which will be particularly concerned with the special promotion of thousands of certified products in the most popular and representative categories of Italian excellence in the world, is part of the global strategy taken by Farnesina, thanks to Pact for Export, to promote while supporting the access of Italian SMEs to international e-commerce platforms by ICE agency.

Following Minister Di Maio’s opening speech, addresses will follow by ICE President Carlo Ferro, and Amazon Vice President – Country Director for Italy and Spain, Mariangela Marseille. In the second part of the meeting, space will be devoted to some testimonials of companies that have successfully benefited from Made in Italy offers as part of the agreements between ICE and Amazon. (aise)