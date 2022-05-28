Aise.it – ​​the international foreign news agency

toronto \ aise \ – Eleventh edition ofItalian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)presented by Lavazza, will start again on June 24 with shows at TorontoAnd the Montreal and in Other Canadian Cities Until July 16. The festival, after two years of success with the drive, which was set up to respond to restrictions imposed by the pandemic, is returning to open air and theatrical cinema, while maintaining an online format.

“This is a great version of the festival,” he said. Cristiano de FlorentesCo-Founder and Technical Director of ICFF, “Because after two years of isolation and limitations, it is not only more important than before, but offers a very rich and innovative formula.”

ICFF benefits from cooperation and support Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperationacross theEmbassy of Italy in OttawaThe Consulate General of Italy in TorontoThe Consulate General of Italy in Montreal and theItalian Cultural Institute in Toronto.

Special guests for this year’s edition are Alessandro GasmanAnd the Claudia GeriniAnd the Lino Banfi And the Fabio Di Luigi.

Claudia Gerini Tabirolan will recently make her stellar directorial debut, alongside Giorgia Cecere’s Sulla Giostra, providing yet another compelling evidence of her great professionalism as an actress.

Alessandro Gassman, who is also a very welcome guest at the festival, will present The Great Silence, based on Maurizio Di Giovanni’s theatrical homonym. The film won the 2021 Ciak d’oro Award for Best Director. Additionally, Alessandro Gassmann will provide some preview images for the highly anticipated film My Name and Vengeance.

Fabio Di Luigi is one of the actors most admired by audiences and emerges as a hero, and we assholes have been waiting to watch directed by Perfrancesco Deliberto (Biff), a deep reflection of the realm of virtual reality in our society and its consequences for people. spirits.

ICFF will also be privileged to host Lino Banfi, a true icon of comedy, a versatile actor, and a living icon of Italian comedy and its traditions. The festival presents his latest film, Vecchie Canaglie, directed by Chiara Sani. Marking his participation, Banfi will receive the 2022 ICFF Lifetime Achievement Award.

ICFF has created a real one cinema castle In the Historic Distillery Districta prominent landmark in the center Toronto, with a completely new concept of an outdoor artistic and cultural village. The festival is also back in theaters, with different screenings and events at the Toronto International Film Festival, and in cinemas in Montreal, Vaughan and Hamilton, along with the already established online program, ICFF at Home, available across Canada thanks to the digital platform. Managed in association with TIFF.

In this edition, 30 Italian films and 23 short films will be presented, all aimed at promoting Italian excellence in all its forms, from fashion to food and wine, from literature to architecture and design, from sports to music.

The ICFF has also confirmed Lavazza as the ‘presenting sponsor’ of the festival and in partnership with the Distillery District, one of the city’s most important cultural venues for art and entertainment. The Lavazza Group, President of Lavazza Canada, Andrea Chiaramello, declared, “It is proud to strengthen its relationship with the Contemporary Italian Film Festival, which has been strengthened for many years in the Toronto community, and which recognizes, supports and celebrates the very strong connection of Italy to world cinema.”

At the official opening of the festival will be presented Ennio, the award-winning documentary Giuseppe Tornatore dedicated to Ennio Morricone, which also won the Nastro D’Argento Award as the best documentary of the year.

A festive evening will precede the screening of Francesco Miccichè’s The Courage to Count at TIFF Bell Lightbox. The film is dedicated to Sergio Marchionne of Italian and North American descent by training, the man who revolutionized Fiat at the time of the great global recession of 2008.

This year also the section dedicated to architecture and design will be an important moment in the festival. From the industrial design of Prospetiva Olivetti and Paradigma Olivetti, to the presentation of Precise Poetry: Lina Bo Bardi Architecture, on the famous Italian-Brazilian architect, the section culminates with an exhibition dedicated to Renzo Piano, accompanied by the screening of Inside Renzo Piano Workshop, Francesca Moltini’s latest documentary on the architect. The famous architect, at the prestigious Harbourfront Cultural Center.

Among the initial previews we refer to across the river and in the trees (across the river and in the trees), is a decisive contribution to one of the most important tasks of the festival, which is to support the co-production between Italy and Canada. The film is directed by Paola Ortiz, and features a cast full of famous Italian and Hollywood faces, from Liev Schreiber to Matilda de Angelis and Giancarlo Giannini.

Among the other films on the program, we must mention “Female”, the first work of Francesco Costabel, produced by Tramp LTD, which received excellent reviews from film critics. The film also represents a powerful message of rebellion against organized crime.

The centenary of Baci Perugina’s creation is celebrated with the presentation of Luisa Spagnoli, Ludovico Gasparini’s novel with Luisa Ranieri and Vinicio Marchioni, dedicated to the entrepreneur who founded Perugina and the homonymous fashion house.

In addition to the Italian programme, the ICFF, in order to reaffirm its traditional role as a bridge between the various international communities, presents the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, which will open on June 27, a day dedicated to multiculturalism in Canada.

Among the films in this section will be the world premiere of the UK film The Railway Children Return by Morgan Matthews, based on the 1905 book by E. Nesbit. Also at the world premiere, Koza nostra will be presented by Giovanni Dota, a co-production between Italy and Ukraine, which represents everyone’s contribution to understanding the historical tragedy that this country is going through.

The Canadian preview of the biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, and the international film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the animated film with the voice of Isabella Rossellini, are other moments of the show’s prestige. The previews don’t end here, as Drinkwater will be presented by Italian-Canadian Stephen S. Be present Doheny and Lorisa Tronco.

Finally, we report on the North American premiere of Hans Lukas Hanse’s The Quest for Tonewood, the story of a luthier that is a tribute to Italian creativity, closing the circle of Italian excellence that has always characterized and always distinguished ICFF programming.

The media partners of the festival are Rai Italia, a public television broadcaster dedicated to Italians abroad, Rogers Communications, Canadian telecom giant, CHIN Radio and Television and Canadian national broadcaster OMNI Television. Their cooperation with the festival for a long time now formed a common path consisting of successes and prestige. (aise)