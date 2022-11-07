Aise.it – ​​International Foreign Press Agency

verona \ aise \ – veracavalli closed Veronavier The 124th edition, cemented its leadership as an international reference event for the equestrian sector. Within four days (November 3-6) 140 thousand attendeeswith access from 57 countries. For the exhibition it is a return to the traditional format, after the 2021 edition on the weekend, with admission quotas for the epidemic that registered 100,000 visitors. And the opening of the exhibition this year, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida. He also visits the Speaker of Parliament, Lorenzo Fontana.

Two hundred events that moved 12 showrooms, including high-level sports competitions such as the only Italian stage of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping, morphological competitions, Western disciplines, performances and educational activities. Fieracavalli has seen many initiatives on the entertainment front for the whole family, with shows in the outdoor areas, the evening Gold Gala and evening openings with a regional gastronomic tasting show.

The education sector is always the ultimate champion thanks to 2,400 horses from 60 international breeds Which showcased Italian and foreign biodiversity with the help of 35 associations. The audience also found the best riding gear and the best offers for saddle tourism, presented by 700 companies from 25 countries. The next version of Fieracavalli is scheduled for release from November 2-5, 2023.

“Veracavalli – commented Federico BricoloPresident of Veronafiere – continues the tradition of successes begun 124 years ago which sees Veronafiere committed together with the Ministry of Agriculture, ICE-Agenzia, Fise, FEI, AIA, breeding associations, companies and sponsors in promoting the development of a sector of our business “green” economy with impact It is more than 3 billion euros on our GDP and employs more than 50,000 employees.”

“The show is confirmed to be the world’s largest exhibition for companies operating in this sector and promoting a 360-degree equestrian culture,” highlighting the Maurizio Danes, Managing Director of Veronafiere. “Thanks to its brand value, Fieracavalli acts as a business multiplier for companies that have been able to meet selected buyers at the fair together with ICE . Agency from target markets Germany, United States, United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, Libya, Thailand, Tunisia, Morocco, Estonia, Latvia“.

Veracavalli concludes Marco de PaulaPresident of the Fise-Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports, “It is an exceptional event, much loved by those who practice equestrian sports but also by enthusiasts and undoubtedly represents the international reference fair in which horseback riding occupies an important segment. These days we have hosted the best riders in the world in our booth. Jumping Verona and all regional competitions and national finals at the Arena-Fise”. (aise)