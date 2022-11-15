Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

After reports that One or two missiles fell on a farm in Polandnear the border with Ukraine, some Member States NATO reaction.

Latvia

defense minister LatviaArtes Babriks tweeted: “My condolences to our Polish brothers-in-arms. The criminal Russian regime fired missiles that not only targeted Ukrainian civilians, but also fell on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands in solidarity with Polish friends and condemns this crime.”

Estonia

Estonia He described reports of rockets falling inside Poland as “extremely disturbing”.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry commented on Twitter: “The latest news from Poland is very worrying. We are in close consultation with Poland and other allies.”

He added, “Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO’s territory. We are in full solidarity with our close ally Poland.”

United State

For its part, the US Department of Defense confirmed this United State It will “defend every inch of NATO territory” while waiting for more information.

“When it comes to our Article 5 and security commitments, we’ve been very clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Lithuania

Meanwhile, chief Lithuania“Disconcerning news from Poland tonight about at least two explosions,” Gitanas Nauseda said on social media.

“We are in close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended!”

United kingdom

The United kingdom A British Foreign Office spokesman said he said he was in “close contact” with allies after reports of rockets or missiles hitting Poland.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN: “We are investigating these reports and are in close contact with allies.”

Czech Republic

Prime Minister of Czech RepublicPeter Fiala announced, on Tuesday, that he “strongly supports our ally in the European Union and NATO” Poland, pending confirmation by the Polish authorities that missiles or missiles have landed in the country.

“If Poland confirms that the missiles also landed on its territory, it would be a new escalation by Russia. We strongly support our EU and NATO ally,” Fiala said in a tweet. Fiala added, “The massive missile attacks launched by the Russian army today on Ukraine clearly show that Russia wants more terrorizing its people and destroying the country.”

The Polish authorities did not confirm the fall of Russian missiles on Polish territory.