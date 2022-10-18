Ahar region presents the concept of tourism for the year 2025

Tourism concept of Wadi Al-Ahar 2025



Wine growers are currently serving wine on the Dernau Red Wine Trail: The Reconstruction Walk is currently attracting day tourists to Ahr. With the Ahr Valley 2025 sustainable tourism concept, strategies must be developed to guide visitors to the grape growing region in the long term.

stumble Despite all the flood damage, the Ahr region picks itself up and announces its strengths: hiking, wine, and cuisine. Strategies are being discussed in rambling to attract more visitors in the future.

More guests, longer stays, longer season – these are goals for the Ahr region, which David Bongart named in the Altenahr Municipal Tourism and Economy Committee (VG). Bongart has been the Tourism Concept Ahr Valley Project Manager for the Ahr Valley Tourism Association since July. There he works on the concept of sustainable tourism for the Ahar Valley 2025. “Not finished yet, but open and happy to visit you” is one of the slogans used to attract tourists despite the serious devastation of places. Through the embassy, ​​Bongaart hopes to attract guests from the Cologne-Bonn region and the Ruhr region, although family capacity in the Ahr holiday region is currently very low.

In the future, tourism in the Ahr Valley and on the heights must provide itself environmentally, economically and socially. Boengart said the goals are currently being set in workshops. Companies, residents, assistants, and “potential guests” were asked to form their opinions. 83 percent of the population agreed that tourism brings added value to the area. “Wine and tourism are two pillars of value creation,” said the tourism expert.







Plus points in advertising the area are its offerings with nature, hiking, and wine. These and the culinary art should be further enhanced.

On the negative side, Bongaert said, respondents said that more tourism would lead to more traffic in the narrow Ahr Valley. Perhaps new models should be found for this critical point. He called for our “feeling” to be stronger among the worshipers. Since the valley has few attractions to offer apart from hiking and wine experiences, advertisements should indicate the proximity to destinations such as the Nürburgring and Maria Lach with their old abbey and lake. The target group of people over 55 years of age as well as active nature lovers and “adventure seekers”, such as families, for whom mountain bike routes can be identified, will be particularly treated.

Even before the flood, VG campaigned for the “Tourism for All” project. The goal is to include people with disabilities in the shows and to make the Ahr Valley as barrier-free as possible. Mike Karl is responsible for Ahr Valley Tourism. She said the committee had approved the funding. The flood destroyed some items that had already been completed, such as information boards and photos. “We can no longer call ourselves a model region,” Karl stated. Some project needs to be changed.







Ulla Dismon, who is in charge of tourism for the VG Department, spoke about the flood-devastated Ahr cycle diversions, which are also important to the nationwide cycle route network. Landesbetrieb Mobility (LBM) prefers the northern detour of the track, it leads from Altenahr over Roßberg up to the county with a connection to the current course track at Lantershofen (GA reported). From this road, the wine villages of the Middle East can be connected, which is not the case with the southern route. The LBM assumes realization costs such as signage and track equipment and coordinates this with the municipalities.