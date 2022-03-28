Agreement between the International Federation for Climbing and Discovery Sports | MountainBlogM MountainBlog

Sports climbing reaches millions of viewers across Europe

there International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) And the Discovery Sports Announced a new three-year partnership to broadcast all World Cup and IFSC World Championship events on Discover+*, the Eurosport app and Eurosport channels.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics**, Discovery’s annual approach to storytelling will increase the popularity of sports climbing, tell athletes’ stories and increase the popularity of sports faces, reaching new audiences across the continent. Furthermore, making climbing known to a wider audience away from sports is a natural choice for the Discover+ streaming platform, which offers a broad view of entertainment content.

“More than anything, our agreement with Discovery will increase the popularity of our sport and our athletes, which should translate into more sponsorship opportunities for all climbers around the world,” said Marco Scholaris, President of the IFSC. “We are confident that the partnership with Discovery will help cement our position as one of the fastest growing Olympic sports and, with the increased supply, will bring more and more people to not only watch the climb, but also experience it.”

“Climbing proved incredibly popular on our podiums during last year’s Tokyo Olympics, and is intriguing to a new and different audience that has brought respect to those who already love to follow,” said Trojan Pilot, Vice President of Sports Rights Acquisition and Engagement for Discovery Sports. Its ability to attract and grow.

The 2022 IFSC World Cup Series begins with the IFSC Boulder World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland, scheduled from 8-10 April in the eastern Bernese Oberland. The IFSC will continue the free delayed broadcast of events via the Olympic Channel, available 24 hours after the end of each race in each event.

The complete program of the IFSC World Cup Series 2022:

April 8-10 – Meiringen (Switzerland) – Boulder

May 6-8 – Seoul (South Korea) – Boulder, speed

May 20-22 – Salt Lake City (USA) – Boulder

May 27-29 – Salt Lake City (USA) – Boulder, Speed

June 10-12 – Bressanone (Italy) – Boulder

June 22-25 – Innsbruck (Australia) – Boulder, Lead

Jun 30 – Jul 2 – Villars (Switzerland) – lead, speed

July 8-10 – Chamonix (France) – lead, speed

July 22-23 – Brianson (France) – lead

Sept 2-3 – Cooper (SLO) – Lead

September 24-26 – Jakarta (INA) – Bullets and Speed

Sep 30 – Oct 2 – Wujiang (CHN) – Lead and Speed

October 6-9 – Chongqing (China) – Boulder & Lead

October – To be determined in Japan – Boulder

* Discovery+ is available to view in Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

** Discovery is the home of the Olympics in Europe – with the exception of Russia.