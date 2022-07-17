Agreed: Matthias de Ligt to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich achieved the next coup! According to media reports, Matthias de Ligt is moving from Juventus to the German record champion. And the Munich team itself confirmed the centre-back’s commitment to the “kicker”.

Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich has already been mentioned in the past few days. This has been perfect since Sunday evening. As reported by several German and Italian media, Bayern and Juventus have agreed to change the 22-year-old defender. Bayern have now confirmed De Ligt’s commitment to “the kicker” themselves.

Bayern will pay up to 80 million euros

According to “Sky” reports, Bayern Munich improved its first offer and on Sunday presented an offer of 70 million euros in addition to ten million euros in bonuses. The Italians accepted the offer, making de Ligt one of Bayern’s most expensive transfers in the club’s history.

Bayern reached an agreement with the same player some time ago. De Ligt has a 5-year contract with the German record champion until 2027 and is expected to earn between €17-19 million. This would make the Netherlands international one of Izar’s highest-earning players.

Bayern Munich leaders really wanted to finish the transfer deal before Munich’s tour of the United States. Julian Nagelsmann and his team are traveling to the United States for about a week on Monday. If all goes according to plan, De Ligt will also join the team in the United States.

De Ligt comes to Munich on the second attempt

De Ligt has been on Bayern Munich’s wish list for some time. The Munich team was already interested in the defender in the summer of 2019, but at that time he moved from Ajax Amsterdam to Juventus Turin for around 86 million euros. In the past three years, he played a total of 117 matches for the “old lady”.

In Munich, de Ligt must follow in the footsteps of David Alaba and become Munich’s new defensive manager. The 22-year-old is considered the ultimate dream solution by Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann.



