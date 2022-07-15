Agent confirms discussion between Trump and Secret Service on January 6

Hutchinson: Trump agreed to chants calling for Pence to be hanged 2:57

(CNN) – A Washington police officer confirmed to the House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, details about a hot exchange That former President Donald Trump was with Secret Service A source familiar with the matter told CNN, when he was told he could not go to the Capitol after a rally.

A Metropolitan Police Department agent was in a motorcade with Trump’s Secret Service on Jan. 6 and recounted what he saw as commissioning investigators, according to the source.

A UNHCR spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The description of the angry exchange between Trump and the Secret Service was a shocking moment during the June testimony of former White House counsel Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said he heard a second-hand account from then-White House Deputy Secretary Tony Ornato that Trump was so angry about Secret Service details that he was prevented from going to Capitol Hill on the day of the uprising that he “go so far in the direction of the car to grab the wheel.” He then used his free hand to rush toward ‘his senior Secret Service agent, Robert Engel. Hutchinson testified that Ornato told him the story in front of Engel and did not object to the novel.

None of the officers named in the testimony have commented publicly on Hutchinson’s testimony. But shortly thereafter, a Secret Service official speaking only in the background said Engel would deny parts of the story about Trump getting the wheel and an agent booing his details. The agency said the officers involved will testify in this sense, although they have not yet returned to the commission to testify.

The source said the commission is also in talks with the driver who was in the presidential van regarding a possible testimony. The driver’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

CNN previously reported that two Secret Service sources said they heard Trump angrily ask to go to Capitol Hill and berated his details when he didn’t get what he wanted. Sources told CNN that accounts circulated of the incident in the months after Jan. 6, including details similar to what Hutchinson described to the commission.