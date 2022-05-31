Agatha became a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico as the deadliest hurricane to affect the country in May.

Drafting

May 30, 2022 1 hour update

Agatha, the first hurricane of the season in the Pacific Ocean, made landfall Monday in southern Mexico, where strong winds and torrential rain were reported.

Mexican authorities worked through Monday night into early Tuesday to clear roads blocked by landslides along the country’s southern coast.

Heavy rain caused mudslides and boulders on two highways in Oaxaca, blocking access to at least one area in that state.

As reported by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the eye of the storm – the area of ​​low pressure around which the strongest winds are – entered Mexican soil at a point near Puerto Angel, in the state of Oaxaca.

Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on the Sapphire-Simpson scale, with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h, making it Most intense to arrive in Mexico in May since keeping records.

Previously, only three hurricanes had made landfall in Mexico in May.

Later, as it moved inland, Agatha lost strength, recording sustained winds of around 130 kilometers per hour and was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

image source, Getty Images explained, Residents and tourists in Oaxaca had to take shelter during the heavy rains.

The NHC expects it will continue to weaken rapidly and end Monday night as a tropical storm before dissipating throughout Tuesday.

Rain in tourist areas

Reuters reported that some towns in the southern state of Oaxaca were left without power and a transformer exploded. The phone lines were cut and the authorities had to call the radio.

Local press reports indicate that heavy rain and winds have been recorded since the weekend in Oaxaca, where there are health resorts and important tourist spots in Mexico.

image source, Environmental Protection Agency explained, Agatha causes heavy rain in Oaxaca.

In Mexico, civil protection authorities in Oaxaca said they had evicted some families from the municipality of San Pedro Pochotla and noted that at least two highways had been damaged by landslides, Reuters reported.

Heavy rains also affected several regions in Guatemala and El Salvador, with authorities issuing alerts and warning of the possibility of landslides.

image source, Getty Images explained, Families were evacuated from their homes before the heavy rains arrived.

Hurricane-force winds (over 119 km/h) extended from Agatha to 35 km from the center on Monday afternoon, and tropical storm-force winds (between 63 and 118 km/h) extended as far as 150 km from Al Ain.

The NHC warned that Agatha was expected to cause heavy rain through Tuesday night. One would expect Precipitation between 25 and 41 cm.

In Chiapas, there is also a risk of flooding and landslides, as well as in Veracruz, Tabasco and eastern Guerrero, according to the NHC.

Agatha formed off the Mexican coast and turned into a tropical storm on Saturday.

Hurricane season in the eastern Pacific began on May 15 and continues through November 30.

Hurricane season in the eastern Pacific began on May 15 and continues through November 30.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic hurricane season begins, with forecasters expecting above-average activity, with 6 to 10 hurricanes forming, which will be between three and six very intense.