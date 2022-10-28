Again: BMW is broken open in the Gmünder area and the steering wheel is stolen

Avatar: BMW © pixabay

Between Wednesday and Thursday, unknown assailants broke into three BMWs. The perpetrators are targeting dashboards and steering wheels.

Schwäbisch Gmünd. On Friday morning, the police again reported that a BMW had crashed in the Gmundar area. From Wednesday, 4pm to Thursday 5am, a 31-year-old BMW was broken into on Neissestraße in Bettringen and the steering wheel was stolen. Damage is about 700 euros. Bettringen Police Station takes the advice on (07171) 7966490.

Rush into more BMWs between Wednesday and Thursday

As police reported Thursday, between Wednesday morning, 11 a.m. and Thursday morning, 10.15 a.m., unknown assailants smashed the window of a BMW parked in the building of a car dealer in Rudolf Dieselstrasse. The perpetrators removed the dashboard worth around 1,000 euros from the car and stole it. The damage to the glass is estimated at 2,500 euros.

According to the police, between 7 pm on Wednesday evening and 8 am on Thursday, unknown persons caused property damage of approximately 3,000 euros when they smashed the window of a BMW and stole the entire steering wheel and dashboard, including the speedometer, navigation system and multimedia system. . The car was parked on Beit Lahmar Street at the time of the theft.

The Schwäbisch Gmünd Police Station will receive the relevant information at (07171) 3580.

