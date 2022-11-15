After the US disappointment: Weinhauer wants to start at Rot-Weiss Erfurt | Sports

Second place in the standings, one point behind leaders Berliner AK! Rot-Weiss Erfurt is storming through the Regionalliga Nordost. And he still has Joker on the bench.

Midfielder Eric Weinhauer (21 years old) is considered one of the club’s most promising talents. In the summer he came to Erfurt from Oberliga side Wernigerode and has since been substituted eight times in 12 matches. Before that, he wanted to try his luck in the States – and was disappointed!

“In America, nothing was prescribed by the recruiting agency. I couldn’t develop there,” says Weinhower, who played at East Peoria College in Illinois. “I’ve had 40 goals in 17 games. I’m definitely not bad, but I can work that out.”

For this reason, he returned to Germany and received a handshake contract in Wernigerode. Then came his big performance in the state cup final against third division side Hallescher FC, when he scored the winning goal, 2-1. And that also made it interesting for RWE.

Weinhauer, who once trained in Magdeburg and Braunschweig: “I think they see something in me here. They give me a lot of confidence and I can really develop with the coach and the environment.” He knows himself that he has a deficit. “I have to be more stable physically and also be stronger in duels.”

And he kept his cool a little more: four weeks ago, he saw the red for a kick against Tippi (3-0) two minutes after being substituted. Weinhower: “Of course it was bitter, precisely because there is so little playing time.”