After the scandal of entering Australia: Djokovic admits to severe psychological pressure

At the beginning of the year, Novak Djokovic caused a scandal. The number one tennis player without a vaccination travels to the Australian Open and gets kicked out of the country. Now the Serb tells us how much nerve-wracking days have left him. However, he does not give up his search for a record.

Quarter-finals in Dubai, opening defeat in Monte Carlo, losing final in Belgrade: Behind tennis player Novak Djokovic, there are extraordinary defeats, which he later explains with the nerve-wracking days in Melbourne. “These were circumstances that I have never faced in my life,” the 34-year-old Serbian said in an interview with Tennis Channel.

Due to the refusal of vaccination, Djokovic fought unsuccessfully with the authorities at the beginning of the year to enter Australia. “It was something completely unexpected and it hurt me more mentally and emotionally than physically,” the tennis star said four months later. Only in the past few weeks has he been able to recover from it: “I tried to turn it into positive energy.”

Search for the record

The world number one has done well, at least on the clay court in Madrid. Without losing a set, Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals against young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (Saturday, 4pm/sky). His big target is the French Open in Paris (from May 22), where Djokovic wants his 21st Grand Slam title with record holder Rafael Nadal (Spain) and veteran Roger Federer (Switzerland, also 20 grand slam titles) he wants to surpass. . In Roland Garros, the Serbian is the defending champion.

About a week ago, Djokovic was horrified by the two-and-a-half-year prison sentence against his former coach Boris Becker. “He broke my heart,” Djokovic said on the sidelines of the Masters tournament in Madrid. “He is an old friend, he has been my coach for three years, he is a person who is close to me and has contributed a lot to my success.” As a friend he was very sad. The Serb said he hoped Baker “will pass this time and that if he gets out of prison he can live his life.” He called for Baker, and hoped the 54-year-old would “be in good shape in terms of his mental health because that’s going to be the hardest part.” Becker was a successful coach for Djokovic from the end of 2013 to the end of 2016.