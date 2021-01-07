After the best year of his career: Tim wants more in 2021

The physical ball rolls and flies again: The 2021 tennis season officially starts on Thursday. Austria will play in Antalya and Delray Beach (Florida), and the ladies will start in Abu Dhabi.

For the great Austrian Dominic Thiem, this means: Please wait! He will take off third place in the ranking next week on a plane to Australia. After two weeks of quarantine at the bottom, Tim will play in the ATP Cup starting February 1, before season 1 begins on February 8 with the Australian Open. The form should fit, as the constitution does anyway. “He’s better physically than he’s been together for a long time,” promises sports scientist Mike Reinbrecht, who has worked on fitness with Tim in Södstadt. Tim now hits balls at Traiskirchen.

After winning the US Open, the 27-year-old is clearly looking forward to more. The fact that Novak Djokovic was soon ruled out in New York and that Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer was no excuse. “Last year he was close to the Australian Open, and he played better there than he did at the US Open,” says his former coach, Gunter Presnick.