After Netflix, a new TV series about Formula One has arrived thanks to Daniel Ricciardo

Formula One It is a very loved sport, but not by everyone. It’s the sport you either love or hate, perhaps because it is seen as a far inaccessible sport. for this reason, Netflix He decided to create a documentary Formula 1: Driving to survive It has four seasons during which drivers and teams are followed through World Championship races with a background that makes us understand how hard they work and how often they are constantly under pressure and in competition with each other. .

All this allowed the public to get to know the world of engines better and gave the public the opportunity to get closer to the sport, especially now that Ferrari is competitive. However, now they are ready to have a direct opponent from none other than Daniel RicciardoAustralian driver, born 1989 McLaren. This year is a bit tough on him, so it looks like McLaren is ready to welcome him. Perhaps for this very reason Ricardo He looks around and has made a deal with him hollow. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, in fact, the Australian pilot is an editor hollowbroadcast service The Walt Disney CompanyShe is developing a television series on Formula One.

Pilot Daniel Ricciardo

This new TV series will see the pilot Ricardo In the role of executive producer, it will consist of episodes lasting about half an hour each for the first season, which will then be renewed if there is the desired success. However, at the moment, everything is still very secretive, but there is a certainty that we want to do everything to present a worthy competition to the Netflix. For this reason, we are looking for a screenwriter who can do his job well. The production studios involved are ABC Signature, Lionsgate Television, and Temple Hill. there Formula OneIn the meantime, he continues to be the protagonist more and more on the small screen. after, after Netflix with campaign to surviveActually, too Camel He made a movie about this sport Brad Pitt And be able to count on help Lewis Hamilton. Drivers are increasingly at the forefront of raising awareness of this great sport.

