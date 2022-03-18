After more than 60 years: the Czech Republic abandons its joint nuclear research with Russia





Vladimir Wagner|Photo: Kacina Cibulka, Radio Czech

The United Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, Russia, has been around since 1956. With its establishment, the Eastern Bloc countries responded to the European Organization for Nuclear Research, i.e. CERN, which had been created two years earlier by Western countries in Geneva. Czechoslovakia at that time was one of the founding members of the institute in Russia. Both nuclear research centers have been working together since the fall of the Iron Curtain, and the Czech Republic belonged to both until last week. Nuclear physicist Vladimir Wagner of the Academy of Sciences in Prague:

We also work with Russian physicists or Russian institutions on projects based in other countries. This also includes Cern. We have just had great success in determining the mass of a neutrino, which is being done as part of the Catherine Experiment in Germany. This was associated with research work in Troitsk and Dubna in Russia. So mostly international projects.”

CERN|Photo: CERN

CERN and the United Institute for Nuclear Research have different equipment, but they complement each other. The world-famous particle accelerator is located in Geneva, while in Russia research is being carried out on a larger scale. The first focus is on superheavy particles. Here as there, the member states pay a certain annual contribution. The Czech Republic transfers six million dollars to Dubna. However, these belong to the scientists and companies of the state in the form of subsidies and projects.

Now the Czech Republic is the first country among the 19 members to leave the United Institute for Nuclear Research – in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Nuclear physicist Jan Dubs chairs the Czech cooperation committee with the institute in Dubna:

United Institute for Nuclear Research, Dubai|Photo: Hrustov, CC BY-SA 3.0

“In practical terms, this means that we are now stopping all of our activities there and also stopping payments.”

This has consequences for 40 institutions and companies in the Czech Republic. But in the end, nuclear research was affected across Europe, Vladimir Wagner adds:

“For example, the ‘Fair’ project, which we also participate in. In this, very heavy atomic nuclei are accelerated to almost the speed of light and collide. It is a very dense and hot mass as in the beginning of the formation of the universe or with supernovae.” For nuclear research with super strong magnets for this. But now there are problems with that.”

In addition, the Czech Republic participates in the Nica project in Dubna together with Germany and other Western countries. According to Jan Dubusch, alternatives to this international cooperation must now be found. There is a risk of additional research work being terminated prematurely without any results.

nice project|Photo: Nikita Sidorov, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Currently, there are 25 Czech scientists on long-term secondments to the United Institute for Nuclear Research. Everyone was asked to leave Dubna immediately.”

But the four other European Union countries participating in the institute are also considering withdrawing. These are Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.