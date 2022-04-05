After Eriksen panic, Denmark fell to Finland in the European Championship

The Scandinavian classics passed evenly without goals and naturally until 42 minutes when Eriksen, 29, has collapsed due to his body replacement Before the despair of his comrades and opponents. The Inter d’Italia player was treated by doctors on the field and taken to a city hospital, where he witnessed his recovery.

From the hospital, the midfielder made a video call to his teammates and asked them to continue the match, which finally resumed at 3:30 pm in Argentina – it had started at 1 pm – after a meeting between English referee Anthony Taylor and the English referee. Campus.

Finland, making its European debut, won early in the second half with a header from Joel Pohjanpalo 14 minutes into the second half. And his goalkeeper Lucas Hradecky kept the score when he saved a penalty kick from Pierre-Emile Hogberg after a quarter of an hour.

The match that was held with the public corresponds to the first date of the second group, which also includes Belgium and Russia, the match that took place after that and ended 3-0 in favor of the “Red Devils”. Lukaku, in two versions, Meunier scored goals.

Previously, as per group A, Wales and Switzerland tied 1-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, with two goals from Brill Donald Embolo (4m.ST) of Switzerland and Keefer Moore (29m.ST) of Britain..

Euro 2020, which will be held with 24 participants until 11 July in 11 cities on the continent, will continue on Sunday with the following programme:

Group C: Austria-Macedonia (1:00 PM, DirecTV Sports) and Netherlands-Ukraine (4:00 PM, DirecTV Sports 2).

Group D: England – Croatia (10:00, DirecTV Sports).