Tens of thousands of koalas die in forest fires that lasted for months, and in the first regions they are on the verge of extinction. Animal rights activists warn that Australia is at risk of “losing a national icon”. The government is now announcing “unprecedented measures” to protect endangered species.

In Australia, koalas are in danger and are now better protected in large parts of the country. In the states of New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory of Canberra, the danger status for funny marsupials has been increased from ‘vulnerable’ to ‘endangered’, Environment Minister Susan Lee announced in Sydney. Ongoing droughts, devastating wildfires, disease and habitat loss have led to a sharp decline in koala numbers over the past 20 years.

Environment Minister Susan Lee wants to save Australia’s remaining koalas with a lot of money. (Photo: Photo Alliance / dpa)

The government wants to spend 50 million Australian dollars (31 million euros) over the next four years to protect the animals. “We are taking unprecedented measures to protect koalas and collaborating with scientists, medical researchers, veterinarians, communities, states, local governments and indigenous peoples,” Lee told me.

In particular, the massive wildfires from August 2019 to March 2020 hit marsupials hard. According to estimates by the environmental organization WWF, more than 60,000 koalas that are only of Downer ancestry have been killed, injured, taken away or otherwise traumatized. Images of animals with chiseled fur and burnt paws spread around the world.

In a country that may already be threatened with extinction

The animal protection organization, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), announced that the level of protection has been raised on the basis of two scientific studies. This would have shown that the koala population in tropical Queensland has declined by at least 50 percent since 2001 and that NSW koalas are critically endangered.

“The decision to raise the level of protection is now urgent,” said Rebecca Kebble, IFAW Regional Director for Oceania. She complains that the Australian government failed to take early action to protect koalas. It is now imperative to secure key koala habitats, reconnect wildlife corridors and reduce major threats to the animals.

Climate change, development and deforestation are threats

“It shouldn’t get to the point where Australia is now in danger of losing a national icon,” said Cable. The koala’s situation should be a wake-up call for Australia and the government to accelerate its efforts. “Critical habitats must be protected from development and deforestation, and the effects of climate change must be aggressively addressed.”

Koalas – or ‘Phascolarctos cinereus’ – are a bottom marsupial settlement that sleeps most of the day perched on trees and feeding exclusively on eucalyptus leaves. This is possible because the digestive system is able to neutralize toxic chemicals in plants. According to the Australian Koala Foundation, there are no more than 100,000 koalas left in the wild, “but perhaps no more than 43,000,” the foundation said.