After being used against a car thief: Olympic hammer thrower Wlodarczyk has to end the season prematurely

Three-time Olympic hammer-thrower Anita Lodarczyk has to end her season prematurely after she is caught by a car thief. As the 36-year-old reported on Instagram, she injured her thigh during the campaign and thus underwent surgery on Monday.

Pole will miss the upcoming World Championships in Eugene, USA and the European Championships in Munich. “I will do everything to be there again next year and give you a lot of joy,” Wlodarczyk wrote to her fans.

Just a few days ago a man tried to steal her car. I arrested the thief on my own and handed him over to the police. Unfortunately, I paid for it with a muscle injury,” she wrote earlier. At first she didn’t even realize she was injured. “The adrenaline was so strong that I didn’t feel it.”

Woldarczyk has set his sights on the fifth world title

Wlodarczyk, who last year in Tokyo was the first athlete to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in a single discipline, is considering whether to switch later from one hammer-throwing ring to another. “After my career, I think I will fight like our champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in MMA or UFC because the offender got injured,” Wlodarczyk wrote.

She has already set her sights on her fifth World Cup title, but that is not the case now.

Wlodarczyk is already thinking about the 2024 Olympics in France and is a far cry from her desire to end her career. “There is a lot of work ahead of me in rehab,” she wrote, explaining, “I want to be back on the podium in Paris in a couple of years.”