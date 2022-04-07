After 21 years of dominance, Federer lost the first place in Switzerland

Surprise left the national ranking update of Switzerland, which he has not seen for the first time in 21 years Roger Federer (44) as the first racket in the country. In his place, the Swiss appear in first place Henri Laxsonen (87 degrees).

Although there is a higher position in ATP . RatingsYour Majesty has not been considered due to the long injury that has kept him out of court on a regular basis since 2020. In addition to Federer, the previous number one, Stan Wawrinka (236 degrees), also not included in the list for the same reasons.

This is indicated by those responsible for preparing the arrangement, which is updated twice a year Both players will be replayed as soon as they score in the competition.

Read also: Wheelchair tennis: The Chile Open begins on Thursday

Federer hasn’t played professionally since then July last yearAfter losing vs. Hubert Hurkacz On Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-7, 6-0. Despite this, the Swiss tennis player expressed his desire to return to competition in the middle of this year.

“I’m in the process of rebuilding everything and now I can slowly think about my comeback‘ It was his last statement SRF Sports.

Thus, at the age of forty, the holder of the number one wants to reach it Rafael Nadal (Third) in the Grand Slam, after the Spaniard ranked 21, surpassing Federer 20 and Novak Djokovic (1).