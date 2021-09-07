Afghanistan: evacuees from the United States apply for asylum in Germany

DrIf 2015 does not repeat itself, at least the employees of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) are heading towards it. About 100 of them set up the so-called registration route in Frankfurt am Main in a very short time in August. Fingerprints have now been taken at airline counters and identities have been verified, as shown in the photos from information sent to employees of the Nuremberg authorities.

In contrast to the migration crisis a few years ago, the Federal Office was not overwhelmed when the evacuees arrived from Afghanistan, but did its job – checking, registering and getting closer to answering the question of whether people had a chance to stay in the country. Germany.

The evacuation flights to Kabul began nearly four weeks ago. The situation was chaotic. The Afghans have tried practically everything to get a place on the planes. In Germany, the federal government got up late and then tried to bring local employees to the airport and into Germany. At the end of the day, hardly anyone had an overview; No one has been properly checked. The main thing was to get people out quickly – until the Taliban also took over the airport.

After the evacuation flights ended, the situation is now much clearer. Identities are checked after access, incorrect spelling is corrected, and duplication is corrected. The authorities now have a better overview of who got here. And, as you’d expect, it’s not just those for whom the evacuation flights were intended.

According to his own statements, the Bundeswehr has relocated more than 5,000 people from about 50 countries. According to the government, these were mostly Afghans – and a few hundred German citizens. The announced number of local employees who entered the country recently increased from 101 to 248 local employees with a total of 916 family members, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

Altogether, since the start of the local employee actions a few years ago, just over 1,400 local employees have arrived in Germany with their families. However, this number appears to be very low when one takes into account that the federal government currently assumes that there are a total of more than 10,000 licensed local employees. Obviously, no one wants to predict how many people will come in turn if close family members are included. The figures discussed in public were called by someone from the Ministry of the Interior, according to reports, “pulled by the hair” – in other words: questionable.

One wants to avoid a certain number for a certain reason: one fears that smugglers with that number will in turn announce Germany’s willingness to help. The Ministry of the Interior, which wanted to keep the deportation to the country until the end, pursues two goals. First: keep the number of people entering the country low – which is why Seehofer is also refusing to approve additional planned state admissions programs in some federal states. Second, keep an overview of what’s coming.

Because among those who entered from Kabul via the air bridge, there were about 20 so-called “security-related” cases, he explained on Friday, according to Seehofer. Among the perpetrators were convicted rapists and falsification of documents and one “should, in the collective view of Germany, America and Great Britain, be of a higher order,” Seehofer told the Munich press club. According to the ministry, two criminals have already been admitted to the reformatory due to open arrest warrants.

Who, by the way, still comes by airlift: a man who was still a minister in the last government of Afghanistan.

Now that the airlift is over, local forces have few options to leave Afghanistan. If the Taliban suddenly does not allow flights from Kabul again, it is likely that local workers will only be able to flee through neighboring countries in the coming weeks. Then, on Monday evening, the United States confirmed the evacuation of citizens by land from Afghanistan for the first time: it was about a person and their children.

It is still not entirely clear if this can actually be a hope for thousands of others. Germany is also trying to get guarantees of escape routes in the countryside for its local employees.

In Germany itself, only a few evacuees from Afghanistan are now arriving. Few of those authorized to enter Germany sat on planes that landed in other countries – now they come to the Federal Republic of Germany, as it is called in security circles.

On the other hand, there are a few other cases that are a little intriguing and a little tricky in terms of foreign policy: it appears that dozens of people who were initially flown by Americans from Kabul to US military bases in Germany left them alone – and applied. To obtain asylum in the Federal Republic of Germany. WELT learned this from the security circles. “We know that the evacuees have applied for asylum,” the Rhineland-Palatinate Integration Ministry confirmed.

Last weekend, according to US figures, between 17,000 and 19,000 Afghans were waiting in Germany to continue their journey – at the Ramstein military base and the US military facility Rhein Barracks Ordnance in Kaiserslautern. There they are registered and treated medically if necessary.

The Federal Republic acts as a pre-resettlement center for Afghan refugees seeking long-term protection. Initially, they should not go to the United States, but to third countries such as Albania, Canada or Costa Rica, which, according to the US State Department, have already promised to help.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wants to meet with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Ramstein on Wednesday. In a video conference with more than 20 countries, the situation in Afghanistan and assistance to the people of the country will be discussed.