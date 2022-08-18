Aero raises $65 million in Series B funding to accelerate the future of premium air travel

Aero Technologies, Inc. , an airline that offers next-generation premium flights to US and European destinations, today it has raised $65 million in capital, $50 million in Class B financing and $15 million in convertible securities. This brings the company’s after-money valuation to $300 million. The funding round was jointly held with Albacore Capital Groupone of Europe’s largest alternative investment firms, and by pre-existing investors Expa and Keyframe Capital, were joined by Capital One Ventures, as a new investor.

This press release includes multimedia content. View the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005100/ar/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by the golden age of aviation and designed for modern living, Aero is redefining the concept of semi-private air travel. Aero offers premium leisure flights using special terminals, enriching the traveler’s experience with personalized concierge services, from booking to landing. With its fleet of elegant black aircraft, Aero offers passengers a seamless first-class flying experience to select destinations in the United States and Europe. The funds raised as part of the Series B funding round will be used to support the company’s expansion on a global scale and to respond more efficiently to the growing demand for existing roads. Aero currently offers flights to Aspen, Los Cabos and Sun Valley from the US special terminals in Los Angeles (Van Nuys) and San Francisco (SFO), as well as to Ibiza, Mykonos and Nice from London’s Farnborough Airport.

“I am very excited to announce the financing of Aero’s Series B which will catalyze its growth and expansion into new markets. Uma Subramanian, CEO of Aero, explains that Aero’s success in recent years is indicative of the desire of American and European customers to finally be able to enjoy a flying experience like that offered by Aero. “Aero is growing rapidly and we look forward to bringing the Aero experience to new markets in the coming months.”

“Aero delivers an unforgettable, on-time, flawless flight experience and has proven its leadership in shaping the future of premium air travel,” said John Rappaport, Chief Investment Officer, Keyframe Capital. “Aero has developed a distinctive brand and bespoke flight service that customers love. We are pleased to continue to build on Aero’s achievements and help create the next level of global flying experiences.”

For more information and updates, visit Aero.com.





about aero



Aero offers premium seating on direct inter-station flights using a specially designed 16-seater aircraft. This operating model allows for cost containment and increased efficiency of the private flying experience. From vacation to weekend travel, let Aero take you wherever you want. All US flights are public charter flights operated by Aero’s wholly owned 695 LLC (FAA Air Carrier Certificate 5U5A029Q), as a direct airline. Aero operates as a general charter operator and indirect air carrier pursuant to Section 380 of the US Department of Transportation’s Public Charter Regulations.

The original text of this advertisement, written in the source language, is the original official version. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader and must refer to the original text, which is the only legally valid text.







Watch the original on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005100/ar/

Morgan Kilmer



[email protected]



(816) 868-5229



Permalink: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005100/it

PRESS RELEASE – Editorial Responsibility for Business Wire