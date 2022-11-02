ADP report in the US: 239 thousand new jobs created in the private sector. wages + 7.7%

In October, the US economy created 239,000 new jobs in the private sector, better than the 195,000 jobs estimated by economists interviewed by Dow Jones and a slight acceleration from 192,000 new jobs created the previous month. Wages rose 7.7% year over year, down 0.1 percentage point from September. This is what emerged from the ADP National Employment Report.

New jobs were created mainly in the service sector, particularly in the leisure and hotel sectors, where up to 210 thousand new jobs were created. In these sectors, wage growth – an important thermometer for monitoring the trend in inflation – was as high as 11.2%.

A total of 247,000 new jobs were created in the service sector, while the goods-producing sectors lost 8,000 jobs, mainly due to the loss of 20,000 industrial jobs. In return, 84,000 new jobs were created in the trade, transport and utilities sectors. Waiting for the US employment report to be released on Friday, November 4th. Economists expect growth of 205,000, compared to a salary increase of 263,000 in September.

Big expectations today for the US Federal Reserve interest rate announcement by Jerome Powell: The consensus expects a fourth consecutive hike of 75 basis points, which should raise rates from the current range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%.

The question surrounding traders and investors is how far US interest rates will be raised. There is hope that the next monetary tightening aimed at defeating inflation may be less severe.