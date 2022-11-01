Adan Augusto acknowledges Coahuila’s security strategy and warns of “anxiety and loss of territory” in other countries

Interior Minister , Adam Augusto Lopez HernandezThis Tuesday, admitted that the security strategy in Coahuila It performed well in part because of its coordination with the federal government, compared to other states in theoverturning“And they have”province Lost“.

Head of the Ministry of the Interiorwill go) attended a conference Coahuila To support the reform proposed to keep Armed forces in public security assignments until 2028 and took the opportunity to point out the current situation in some states.

“I know that sometimes it can seem so far out here Coahuilabut what I have achieved, well, we do not have in the whole country, there are states like Yucatan, like Campeche, like Baja California Sur, like Chiapas, like Coahuila, because it is an example of professional work, the police that have given good results. ”

And they effectively coordinate with the federal government. But there are areas we have LostThere are countries that live in overturning Pointed in front of the governor, which is why we must apply ourselves Miguel Riquelme and local legislators.

Lopez Hernandez He pointed to the necessity of making the armed forces available to the states and using them as an example Chihuahua s Guanajuato. In the first entity, he indicated that there are “7 thousand members of the National Guard stationed”, while their number in the second entity is 9,200 members.

“There we go between all the municipalities, the state and the union, trying to put things back together and that there is more security every day for everyone in each of those states,” the minister added.

The federal official commented Coahuila He has everything to continue growing and he has believed the president’s commitment Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador The federal government will continue to act in a coordinated manner.

On the other hand, the governor said Riquelme He noted that the results in terms of security are due in large part to cooperation with the federal government, the army, the navy and the navy. National Guard.

He also asked local congressmen to give their approval for the initiative so that Armed forces Remain in security work until 2028 in order to preserve the safety of families.

“Until the last day of my term at the head executive The state will continue to work in coordination with Armed forces and the federal government to continue to protect our state from crime.”

“My main goal is to establish a safe and peaceful country as the strongest base for Coahuila and its people to continue their path,” he said. Riquelme.