Adam Sandler will star in a Netflix comedy alongside his wife and daughters

This is not the first time that two close relatives have worked together in the world of cinema. However, it is unusual for a whole real family to be chosen for the show. This is the situation Adam SandlerA well-known comedian who is preparing to land Netflix In a comedy you will see him starring with his wife and daughters.

Hustle: The official trailer for the Netflix movie with Adam Sandler The movie in question has been called, which will see the Sandler family as the protagonist You are not invited to My Bat MitzvahIt is inspired by the novel of the same name Fiona Rosenblum. see the movie Sami Cohen as a director with Alison Beck To sign the script. As for the actors, Adam Sandlerwho will also be an executive producer, will be starring alongside his wife Jackie and girls Sadie and Sunny. Also in attendance were Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Louis Guzman, Edo Mosseri, Mia Cheek, Dean Scott Vasquez, Millie Thorpe, Dylan Hoffman, Samantha Loren, Ivory Baker and Zara Cotemperor. The events take place in the 2000s with Stacy Friedman, the hero, who prepares to prepare her racket, a day that for Jews means coming of age (12 years and 1 day for females). However, the important anniversary is tainted by the fact that Stacey discovers her best friend Lydia Katz to kiss Andy Goldfarb, the protagonist’s boy is in love. The event leads Stacey into a fight with Lydia, which leads to a series of strange situations. It is reported that Adam Sandler has an agreement with Netflix, renewed in 2020, to publish four films. See also Lucifer on Netflix, latest series shots: Actors Farewell

Adam Sandler’s career Adam Sandler’s big screen debut dates back to 1989 with go to sea. She stands out especially for comedic roles such as in electroconvulsive therapy 2003, I call you husband and … husband for 2007 and Adults on the weekend 2010 and its sequel adults 2 from 2013. However, the most critically acclaimed performances come from the few roles in dramatic films, such as those in rough diamonds For 2019 that deserves Awkwardness of the independent spirit How Best Actor in a Leading Role. Regarding, however, the less noble awards, it has 35 award nominations Razzie Award For a total of 9 less than glorious victories that make him the most awarded award ever with Sylvester Stallone.