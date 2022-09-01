ACS signs 475m mining project in Australia through Thiess | comp

On one side and the other of the planet. yes DHW Announced last night Investing 900 million euros in the United States To dominate the Texas Highway SH-288this morning is the Australian subsidiary Simic Which signs an important mining contract through its specialized company This.

The latter enters the project iron bridgeLtd., in Western Australia, as a provider of mining and asset maintenance services for an initial period of three years. up expected income 700 million Australian dollars (477 million euros) and the start of work will be immediate.

Cimic controls 50% of one of Australia’s leading mining services companies. ACS Group Signature Sold the other half of the capital in December 2020 for the British company Elliot In the process the company was valued at more than 2,600 million. Despite this, Cimic kept it among its strategic companies.

The Iron Bridge Project, in Nyanal Town (Pilbara District), has a promoting role FMG magnetitefrom the Fortescue Metals group, indeed Formosa Steel. It is a magnetite deposit containing 67% iron. For Thiess, it represents a step towards diversification in the field of raw materials, as well as enhancing its mining capacity.