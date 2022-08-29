Acciona wins 485m contract in Australia to rehabilitate train line | comp

Acciona has won a new contract in Australia to repair a train line in Perth, in the west of the country, that includes removing six level crossings and building five new stations for A$701 million (485 million euros).

The Spanish company will carry out the works as part of a consortium that also consists of US company Aecon, Canadian company WSP and Australian company BMB Constructions, according to the public company responsible for transportation in the region.

It’s about the project Victoria Park canning level crossing removal projectwhich will operate on the Armadale Metropolitan Train Line 129 years after its construction and which, along with another contract awarded to local companies, will create 8,500 jobs in the region.

Specifically, Acciona will cancel six intersections on Mint, Oats, Welshpool, Hamilton, Wharf and William Streets, which will now travel via an overpass, with five new stations: Carlisle, Oats Street, Queens Park, Cannington and Beckenham.

This will allow to get rid of traffic congestion, and at the same time create a safer environment for both cars and pedestrians, who will not have to cross paths at these crossings, since they are high. About six hectares of public spaces will also be created.

In 2020, Coleman – a subsidiary of Acciona – was also awarded a €161 million contract for Bayswater station improvement tasks, which is also part of the Metronet network. In the same area, Acciona won a contract for 21 million urban renewals in 2021.

Across the country, it also won a similar $330 million contract that year to remove two-level crossings and build a new terminal in Melbourne. Together with Ferrovial, it has acquired a €1,240 million project on the Sydney Metro and, in addition to ACS, two more: one of €750m to develop a line between Melbourne and Brisbane and the other of €328m to build a landing strip. in Sydney.