Acciona Energy has started building a wind power park in Australia

energy activation Construction of the largest wind farm has begun in AustraliaMacIntyre, which will have a capacity of 1,026 MW and a total investment of 1,300 million euros.

Similarly, the company clarified through a statement that the complex consists of two wind farms, MacIntyre with a capacity of 923 MW, 70% owned by Acciona, 30% owned by Ark Energy and Karara owned by the Queensland public utility, CleanCo, which will also be responsible for its operation.

Likewise, parks will have 180 Nordex Delta turbines 4000 by 5.7 megawatts. In addition, the company will be responsible for operating the MacIntyre wind farm; This will be its largest facility in the world and will triple the company’s renewable production capacity in Australia.

On the other hand, it is estimated that the new wind complex will generate renewable electricity to supply clean electricity 700 thousand homes in Australia. It will also avoid the emission of 3 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. In this way, Acciona has confirmed that it will contribute to Queensland’s decarbonization goals.

In addition, the company is developing a photovoltaic power plant in the state Aldoga; and agreement with Stanwell Company. To supply renewable electricity from this facility to the green hydrogen production plant.

According to the company, the plans are to complete the construction of the complex by 2024. It indicated this, through an acceleration plan for the ongoing project, which will allow to recover from the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

