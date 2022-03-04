Academic Freedom: Advanced Germany – Research and Teaching

Germany ranked first in the annual assessment of global science freedom. Academic freedom continues to enjoy a high position in the Federal Republic. This is a result of the Academic Freedom Index (AFI) by researchers from Friedrich-Alexander University-Nuremberg (FAU) and the Institute for Types of Democracy (V-Dem) at the University of Gothenburg. The new version of the index is based on data from 2021 and was published for the third time on Thursday.

This year’s AFI update records two negative developments: in only two countries, the state of academic freedom has improved compared to 2011 values, while the situation is deteriorating in 19 countries. These countries included Brazil, India, Cameroon, Russia and Thailand, or perhaps the USA, which has 37 percent of the world’s population, or about two out of every five people worldwide. Parallel to this decline in academic freedom, autocracies were spreading: More and more countries were reverting to undemocratic forms of government, researchers report. This is also a disturbing consequence of protecting academic freedom.

Where does academic freedom not particularly apply?

After Germany, the AFI listed Italy, Latvia, Slovakia and Sweden among the top five countries with the most academic freedom. At the lower end of the spectrum are Myanmar, Syria, and Turkmenistan, and at the bottom are North Korea. In Myanmar in particular, the situation has deteriorated significantly since 2011. However, academic freedom is declining not only in countries experiencing political conflict, but also in places where it has been at a higher level, such as Mexico, Poland, the USA or United kingdom.

The AFI is made up of five indicators, the researchers explained. Each indicator captures a different dimension of academic freedom: freedom of research and education, freedom of academic exchange and scholarly communication, institutional autonomy, campus integrity, and freedom of academic and cultural expression. The systematic survey is based on assessments by more than 2,050 experts from around the world and a statistical model developed by the V-Dem Institute in Gothenburg for a larger democratic data set.

The indicator is based on data from 1900 to 2021 and is updated annually. covered Update this year 177 countries and territories. It is the most comprehensive data set on the topic of academic freedom to date. The full dates are Available online It can be accessed through visualization apps and used by other scientists for further studies.