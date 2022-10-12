AC/DC will get new coins in Australia for its 50th anniversary

Australian Government Reissues AC/DC Coins

AC DC will be customized New series of coins in Australia. mark AC/DC 50th AnniversaryThe Royal Australian Coinage Launching a new coin roll on the scale in which it was engraved Angus Young plays guitar in his school uniform Silver coin equivalent to 1 Australian dollar.

In addition to this $90 silver coin, A set of six uncirculated copper-nickel alloy coins was issued, colored to look like a roll of vinyl, $15 each. The models, in addition to the generic model bearing the band’s logo, are for the following AC/DC albums:

– “Black Ice”

– “Blow up your video”

-“Click the toggle button”

– “Powerage”

– “Let There Be Rock”

The 20-cent coins will also be available in a $110 package that mimics a chest of trekking gear. Coins will not be traded and you can buy them on the Royal Australian Mint website.

In 2018, we already showed you a file 45 coin toss from the group.

On the other hand, we remind you that the AC / DC singer Brian Johnson finally memoriesAnd the “Brian’s Life”October 13, 2022 via Dey Street Books, imprint of HarperCollins.

.’s latest album AC DCwhich means Johnson will return to the band (which he had to leave due to danger deafness), she was “Energy boost”Released November 13, 2020. Work reached position #1 selling albums in Spain.

We remind you that Australia celebrated AC/DC’s 45th Anniversary with coin collectorfollowed by new Coins from “For Those About to Rock” and “The Edge of the Blades”.

