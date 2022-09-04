About 190 migrants rescued in the English Channel

France. – Close 190 immigrants They were trying Crossing the English Channel to the United Kingdom In perilous boats that were rescued on Saturday in several operations, French maritime authorities said.

Early on Saturday, the patrol boat from French Navy saved “About 60 people” off the coast of Zuydcoote (North), according to the Maritime Prefecture of the English Channel and North Sea in a statement.

Then he rescued another 50 migrants off the coast of Hemmes-de-Marcq (North). The people were taken to the port of Calais.

On Saturday, the French gendarmerie rescued 47 people in front of Leverenkoc (north). Authorities said another 29 migrants were rescued at midday and returned to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

“This means that approximately 190 people were saved in less than 24 hours.”They did it in detail.

Illegal crossings in small boats in the English Channel continue to increase. The route is one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, separating the United Kingdom from mainland Europe.

The French Interior Ministry recently calculated that 20,000 people attempted to cross the canal between January 1 and June 13 (68% more than in the same period in 2021).