Abolition of Culture in American Universities – Are Activists Threatening Academic Freedom? – SWR2

Abolition of culture had a sharp career in just a few years and also extended to Germany. But is freedom of speech and science really in danger?













What does the term “abolition of culture” mean?

“Culture de-culture” is a term derived from internet forums and was originally intended to get participants into heated discussions online to turn the temperature down a bit and allow minority opinions to prevail. ‘Cancel’ actually means something like ‘cancel’, ie events against which large protests are being held.

Kanye West considers himself the first victim of cultural abolition in the United States

When rapper Kanye West introduced himself as a fan of Donald Trump in 2018, then said that American slaves were in fact responsible for their fate, he faced opposition on social networks. Not many people want to hear his music anymore. Today he considers himself one of the first victims of the abolition of the order.

Universities in particular are said to be the epicenter of a new intolerance. Are left-wing teachers and students no longer tolerating views that deviate from their political correctness? Could one wrong word in the lecture lead to professors appearing before the court of opinion?

Protest against right-wing lecturers at left-wing university

The protest against an event with Milos Jannopoulos, a provocative editor of the right-wing website Breitbart, cited as an example of cultural abolition, can be compared to the appearance of AfD politician Bjorn Hockey at a German university. But should one not worry more if there are no protests against it?

Especially since this is the only case between 2000 and 2017 where a lecture was canceled at UC Berkeley – probably the most left-wing and most awake university in the USA, and this is exactly where Yiannaopoulos was supposed to speak – a lecture was actually canceled due to protests.

Rights funds to support the abolition of culture

Adrian Daub is a literary scholar at Stanford University near San Francisco, and his book Abolition of Culture Transfer will be published in Germany in November. In it, Daub describes how efforts have been made since the 1970s to discredit the campus as a hotbed of leftist and anti-American ideas.

According to Daub, influential right-wing institutions will provide a lot of money for this. According to Adrian Daub, these institutions will first invite problematic speakers and then inform the press.

Abolition of culture in Germany

Although the term has been in use in the USA for about four years, abolition culture has made a rapid leap across the Atlantic. In Germany, at first it was often a question of the limits that comedians were allowed to cross, but soon it was also a question of freedom of expression in the sciences.

In 2021, 70 professors joined forces to form the Academic Freedom Network. Bochum philosopher Maria Sibylla Lauter was part of the first management team. Luther notes that certain topics are now discussed less as conflicts of interest and more as questions with only black or white answers.

According to Water, the identity politics extended from the USA and Great Britain are new. There is a certain moral pressure and anger associated with this, which makes discussion nearly impossible, according to Watter.

Were there old days of polemic culture?

A short intervention from the USA: Talking about the old days, when differences of opinion were a mathematical matter, is dubious and unhistorical, says Elizabeth Niehaus, professor of educational sciences at the University of Nebraska.

Only recently have people with very different views and life experiences been accepted into US universities. When the seminar room was full of white Protestant men, who all at least pretended to be straight, all sorts of conversations could have taken place that might have been incredibly alienating the people outside the seminar room, Niehaus said.

An analysis that can also be applied to Germany. Because here, too, minorities are more visible today than they were before, and they speak louder.

Academic freedom of expression in Germany and the USA in comparison

Researchers from Nuremberg and Gothenburg have compiled the Academic Freedom Index, a global ranking of research freedom. In the current charts, Germany ranks first. The United States of America, the flag country, on the other hand, trails behind at number 72.

This indicator looks less at cultural mood than state intervention in freedom of research. They are growing in the United States. Increasingly, books are being banned from libraries not only in schools but also in universities, and dealing with entire content such as gender identity or racial issues is also prohibited.

Calling “abolition culture” in this context is an oversimplification, confusing Twitter’s dirty storms with truly troubling government restrictions on freedom of expression and opinion.

