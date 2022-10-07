More than 400,000 people have signed a petition to the British government asking that the Norwegian not be allowed to play in the Premier League because they do not consider him a human being.





Erling Haaland Came to me Manchester This season, far from facing adaptation problems, the Norwegian does not get tired of scoring goals and has frightening numbers. The Android He scored 19 goals in 12 matches, 14 of them Premier LeagueAnd their opponents face Citizens Knowing that it is very likely that they will suffer from some of what they have. For this reason, thousands of English fans have signed an extraordinary petition asking the government to ban the striker from playing in the league.

A group of fans has prepared a petition to be submitted to the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt United kingdom With an unusual request that they ban him Erling Haaland keep playing in Premier League Because they see that he is not a human and he is in fact Robot! But what is more unprecedented than the petition is the sheer number of people who signed it: At the moment, there are more than 400,000 fans from different teams that have supported the movement.

aka Norwegian Android For his amazing scoring ability, he has 14! He scored a goal in the first eight days of the Premier League, which gives him nearly two goals per game. We have to remember that in our last three home games Haaland It was scored in the score through a triple, and Everything seems to indicate that, together with Pep Guardiola’s team, he will break all the records that come his way.

