Abenader is the richest president in Latin America, according to Bloomberg

The President of the Republic, Luis Abenader, is the president of Latin America with the greatest wealth, according to information published by the specialized Bloomberg Line website.

The publication consists of a record containing information indicating the legacy of several heads of state of the above-mentioned region, which Abu al-Nader occupies first place on the list, almost doubling the wealth of the president, who occupies second place.

In this study, Bloomberg Line journalist Dolphi Gomez Garcia referred to Affidavit of assets De Abenadir, deposited in September 2020, the Dominican politician reported assets in excess of $76 million (or 4,396 million pesos).

This document indicates that Abenadr He owns an apartment worth 35.4 million pesos; another 31 million for jewelry and watches; 2.9 million in audio-visual equipment, and another 15 million pesos in artwork.

In home appliances, it recorded 14.6 million pesos and in home furniture 23.4 million pesos, in addition to the announcement of the residence of 78.4 million pesos.

Also, in the Diversified Income section The president reported 70,200,000 pesos to a management credit account.

Similarly, it reported five cars, the most expensive of which is a Tesla, worth 6.8 million pesos. 2 2017 Ford SUV, Escape, $1,618,032; A Chevrolet truck for AU$1,167,224, and a Jeep, also of this brand, for S$1,589,638.

about the inheritance received, The head of state claimed that he received from his deceased father 393,085,047 Singapore dollarsJose Rafael Abenader Wassef, while father-in-law Elias Arbagi Farah received C$3,267,484.

He also confirmed that he has a large part of his capital invested in stocks of various companies exceeding 3600 million pesos RD, distributed among companies such as Imer, SA, O&M SAS and Estrella Corporation.

others

Abenader is followed by his Ecuadorean counterpart Guillermo Lasowho according to his affidavit of assets last year has a fortune of around $39.7 million US Dollars.

Then there is the President of El Salvador, Neb Bokel, with just over $2.5 million USD; Mario Abdo Benitez, Paraguay, $953,973; Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil, $446,152; Luis Lacal Pou, Uruguay, $385,990; Louis Ars, Bolivia, $358,916; Evan Duque, Columbia, $358,113.

equally Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega appears on record with $217,844; Mexican Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador US $80,626; Alberto Fernandez from Argentina, $46,190; Shelley Gabriel Borek, $36,956; Peru Pedro Castillo $22,342.