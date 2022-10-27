Abbey: “I remember when we went with Roma to Finland, it was very cold; other times I don’t know if the fans would be as supportive as they did on Sunday”

Exactly 31 years ago, on October 23, 1991, Roma played their only official match against Finland Elvis Tampere. The team that trained Ottavio Bianchi They tied in the first leg of the round of 16 and then won the return match at the Olympics by skipping the round. Exactly 31 years ago on the pitch in Tampere, in that team that had great potential but only managed to win a place in the UEFA Cup, I was monastery. A journey into the past for the Brazilian defender, who these days works in Rome on a project for a football school in Dubai while simultaneously participating in matches between old glories and tennis tournaments with his old friends. I speak to La Gazzetta dello Sport:

What do you remember from that match?

“Cold, very cold, terrible weather. I don’t remember a good match, we continued to play as best we could with Otavio Bianchi. The field, however, was on the grass.

Tomorrow in Helsinki the grass is artificial, but the cold will remain the same. The temperature is close to zero.

“I think Roma will not give up, and they will do their best to win these two remaining matches in the Europa League. It is very important, he cannot reach the next match against Ludogorets without hope of qualifying.”

The conference winner Roma is one of the favorites in the European League.

“The problem then will be with those who withdraw from the Champions League. But after the success of Tirana, it would be a shame not to qualify.

Roma lost to Napoli on Sunday without even a shot on goal.

“I was in the Olympiad. It was not easy against a decent team like Napoli, but Roma did not do much to win the match. He ran a lot, but he never got to Merit’s part. He only had one chance in the first half with Zaniolo.”

Dybala missed some matches.

“A very strong absence. It is not easy to replace someone like him. There are important matches, soon the derby, Roma must try to finish the match well before the end of the first half, and then strive to achieve their goals from January onwards.”

The fans are very attached to the team despite the mixed results.

“The atmosphere in the stadium is very beautiful, the fans are great, at other times I don’t know if the fans will support the team until the end as they did on Sunday. Even with the help of this crowd, you can do a lot, it is easier to play with a full stadium.”

Smalling was the man of the match, then the blunder.

“I love the English a lot, in the last two years I’ve seen him well, but in front of Napoli, apart from the goal ring, he seemed to be slowing down. Roma fell a lot with the three defenders, they are very efficient and can go out more with the ball. He leads the defense, he is good at anticipation. , in the high balls he never loses a duel. He has experience. Sunday’s game was just a mistake, it cost him three points, but he saved other games and scored several goals, from corner kicks. On Sunday I saw him very worried about covering up his teammates, maybe that’s why he didn’t advance ” .

Ibanez joined the national team.

“I saw it very well and quickly. A little later, I thought of Mancini. He must be more convinced of his strength. Together, the three make up a very strong defense. Ibanez is a good defender, Bremer has an advantage in the national team, but from what they told me in Brazil, the coach liked him very much.” “Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes is also in the race. The coach told me he’s following Ibanez and Luiz Filipe (who suffered a muscle injury yesterday, editor), but they were penalized for having played three times for their teams many times. Brazil has always played the four and can’t take the risk.”

The goals of the attackers do not reach.

“But I don’t know if the problem is with the strikers or the team game. They score little up front, and they almost never shoot on goal.”

What are the prospects for the Romanians?

“The goal should be to go back to the Champions League, but there are other strong teams. There is Roma, they won important matches like Milan, but then they lost Dybala … ».

Friedkins enthusiasm returned.

“Since they arrived, they appointed a coach who brought enthusiasm and won the cup. Then they bought Dybala. Trigoria has changed a lot. Winning is never easy, it depends on many factors, but they are trying to make a competitive team and try to win again. And the best players don’t give up like they used to.”