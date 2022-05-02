ABBA lost to the Dutch singer for the most Eurovisioned songs of all time

ABBA lost its most-streamed song in Eurovision to Dutch singer Duncan Lawrence. RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Michelle Vesage, announced during Radio 2’s Eurovision: The Official All-Time Most-Streamed that Swedish classic pop band Waterloo, who won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, took second place.

Laurence’s Ballad Arcade was named the most streamed song in the Eurovision Song Contest after winning the competition in 2019, and took home the first singing competition title for the Netherlands since 1975. The list anticipates the 66th edition of the competition. It will take place on May 10-12, followed by the Grand Final in Turin, Italy on May 14.

Think Daddy Freer, who was supposed to compete in the 2020 competition before the event was called off due to the pandemic and finished third on the list. It was considered a favorite before it was canceled, but later became a viral hit via TikTok.

The group represented Iceland the following year with the song 10 Years, taking fourth place. The winners of the 2021 competition – Italian rock band Maneskin – took fifth place with their song Zitti E Buoni.

Voices from the UK came at the bottom of the list, with Bucks Fizz taking home the 1981 Eurovision Song Award, Make Your Mind Up, ranked eighth. Gina G’s Ooh Aah Just A Little Bit, who entered the UK in 1996, was ranked 15th, with James Newman’s Embers ranked 17th overall last year.



Last year, the UK suffered a crushing defeat when Newman was the only one to score zero from both referees and fans, to finish last in the standings.

TikTok star Sam Ryder will represent the UK in the competition this year and perform the song Space Man. Ryder rose to fame when he covered songs on TikTok during the block and amassed 12 million followers to date, making him the most followed Briton. An artist on the podium, according to the BBC.

A new documentary debuting on BBC YouTube on May 10, Sam Ryder: From TikTok to Eurovision, will take a behind-the-scenes look at his journey to Eurovision.

Presenter AJ Odudu has also been announced as a UK spokesperson for the event, as the country’s results will be presented to the rest of the world for the first time by Salford. Graham Norton returned to comment on BBC One during the Grand Final.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Entertainment, said: “The BBC remains the home of Eurovision in the UK, on ​​TV, radio and online, and this year will be bigger and better than ever. We are excited to welcome back to the semi-finals on BBC. BBC3, ahead of the Grand Final itself on BBC One and Radio 2, where we will announce for the first time the UK National Jury Points direct from Salford.

In addition, BBC Four and BBC Two will present a series of classic Eurovision specials over the years, while Radio 2 will remain the home of the live Eurovision Song Contest.”

The official rating company compiled the Radio 2 list using only official UK audio and video data from the platforms.

Radio 2 Eurovision: The Official All-Time Most-Streamed can be watched on BBC Sounds from Saturday 30 April, and will also air on Eurovision Super Saturday on Radio 2 on 14 May.

