Aaron Pines, a 35-year-old veteran Australian center, remains confident that he can return to the NBA. The player just signed with Brisbane Bullets for two seasons after trying various MLS franchises in Las Vegas (Nevada) during the Summer League. A player’s new contract includes a release clause if he receives offers from the NBA.

Baines has been barely playing this summer for six months after suffering a severe fall at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that left him unable to walk for long. A spinal injury, which he sustained while jogging to the locker room in July 2021 during a match against Italy, left the player bedridden in a hospital in Japan for two months. Until January of this year, he was not able to catch the ball again after undergoing a difficult rehab process.

Bynes had offers in Europe and China, but these deals would not have allowed him to return to the United States, which is his ultimate goal after making good progress in his recovery in Australia. The NBL season ends in February, just when franchises will be used to sign reinforcements for the final stretch of the season in the US. In nine seasons in the NBA, where he won the ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, he averaged 6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16 minutes of play, and played a total of 522 games.