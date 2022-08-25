A video of a Finnish minister dancing has been circulated

After circulating online videos about Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who has been heavily criticized on the networks, AMLO is speaking out in her defence.

president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador questioned extrajudicial executions what did they do with first Minister From FinlandAnd the Sana MarineAfter shooting videos of her partying and dance.

“The first Minister In a country that went to dance, there was a whole group extrajudicial executions. Yes, it is very important dance. Why don’t you go dancing? They did an anti-doping test,” the president asked Lopez Obrador At his morning conference this Wednesday in National Palace.

Mexico’s governors and media have done very well: AMLO

Lopez Obrador Also highlighted that conservative and the The media in Mexico They behaved “very well” when compared to the rest of the world.

“Because when I see what is happening in other countries, no, because we are here very well, and we are treated very well Central Americain Latin america, in the Caribbean, in Europe; Because of first Minister In a country that went to dance there was everything extrajudicial executionsYes, it is important that we dance.”

Another example was given by leader The search was that FBI Made for the palace Florida From the former president of United StateAnd the Donald Trumpfor his research in Department of Justice Against the Republican politician on mismanagement Secret Records.

“Okay, look for a home President Trump. Now what they do Argentinathey are excluded Former President Christina (Fernandez de Kirchner) I think for 12 years political incompetence‘, he pointed to Lopez Obrador.