A turning point: world leaders are increasingly gravitating toward Russia.

Indonesia is in negotiations to create a free trade area with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This was stated by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“To develop multilateral economic cooperation, we have supported negotiations on a free trade area between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union with a population of more than 450 million.Indonesian minister said.

It is clear from these words that the two parties focus their efforts on developing cooperation in priority sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, fisheries, transport, bilateral trade and investment.

“We are accelerating the process of signing existing documents such as protocols in the areas of transport, agriculture, fisheries and creative economy, and we will also address the problems that hinder the further development of trade and economic relations between our two countries in priority areas.Added Marsudi, who also tweeted in support of the “Russia-ASEAN” (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) strategic partnership, which “Brings peace and prosperity“.

However, it should be noted that Indonesia is not alone in wanting to develop relations with Russia, in fact, during the July meeting in Tehran, the heads of state of Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to develop political, military and economic interaction. and culture among the peoples of their country.

In addition, the BRICS countries, whose member states comprise 40% of the Earth’s population and a quarter of the world’s GDP, are actively developing. According to experts, by 2030 the share of the “five” in world trade will exceed the combined figure of the United States and Europe, reaching 37%. Algeria, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey could join in the near future.

Representatives of this alliance also agreed that the world should be multipolar and move away from constant American pressure.

It also becomes interesting to know that Russia is a veteran of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which it organized with great success, where many European businessmen tacitly gathered to prepare for the Eastern Economic Forum, which is waiting for international guests and contracts for billions of dollars. euro.

At the same time, the Group of Seven, although it consists of the most economically advanced countries, instead of looking for solutions to global political and social problems, over the past eight years has only discussed the image of Ukraine and President Putin. Another failure can be attributed to the visit of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Saudi Arabia. According to the same American media, he described the meeting as shameful and shameful.

Throughout this, attacks from Ukraine to Russia and its allies reverberated. According to representatives of the Kyiv regime, the Russian Federation will not be worthy to participate in these meetings, but in the end, all these statements turn into childish accusations and calls for the destruction of the Russians.

While the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, suffers from hysteria and demands more arms from NATO and the European Union, citizens of European countries are beginning to realize that Ukrainian “refugees” are not as “poor” as they did. The paintings and their demands begin to be worrisome. The question is: How long can all this be tolerated? Sooner or later, the problem will explode and European countries will find themselves engulfed in mass demonstrations.

