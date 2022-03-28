A study revealed that Russia and China are the two countries with the worst image among Latin America

Vladimir Putin greets Xi Jinping (EFE)

Survey “What do you think of Latin America about the European Union?” revealed that Russia and China top the list of negative images among the region’s residents Only 17% view Russia favorably and 19% view China.

On the other hand, the United States and the European Union, especially Germany, have prominent positions and get the best opinions among those interviewed: The United States collects 47% positive image and Germany 43%.

Mexico and Bolivia are the best rated countries for Russia and China, but in neither of them do they reach 30%. And the of respondents Brazil and Uruguay have expressed the greatest disapproval.

On Argentina, the positive picture for Germany rises to 50% and for the United States to 32%. While only 12% see China positively, 16% see Russia.

In Latin America, democracy is associated with the major countries of the North Atlantic. On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is “not a democracy” and 10 is a “full democracy,” the United States and France scored 7.7, Germany 7.5, Russia 5.1, and China only 4. points.

The development models pose a similar scenario, with the preferred models being from the West: 44% chose the United States, 41% Germany, 31% Japan, 29% China, and 15% Russia. And if only the European context is taken, Germany is the most chosen with 41%.

The survey shows that China and the United States are seen as the two most economically powerful countries, but what is it with the countries of Europe that respondents prefer to associate with? . In fact, culture, environmental care, and the defense of human rights are among the issues that Latin Americans associate with the European Union.

The study also reveals that there is a regional consensus on The two global priority concerns: extreme poverty (73%) and climate change (71%). Then there are human rights violations (65%), epidemics (60%), migration and refugees (45%), the crisis of democracies (44%) and countries’ debts (33%).

The work was carried out by a Latinobarometro pollster, at the request of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Foundation and Nueva Sociedad / Grupo Dialogo y Paz, and addresses aspects such as democracy, the development model and economic impact.

The study was based on A representative sample of the population of ten countries in Latin America (with an average representation of 87%). 1,200 interviews were conducted in each country, and quotas were considered by gender, age, education, social class and region. Data were collected through an online survey of adults with secondary or higher education in Spanish and Portuguese.

Read on: