A study revealed that glaciers in Switzerland have lost more than half their volume

Geneva. – 1400 glaciers From Swiss They have lost more than half of their total volume since the early 1930s, according to a new study, and researchers say the retreat of the ice is accelerating at a time of growing concern about climate change.

ETH Zuricha respected Federal Polytechnic University, and Swiss Federal Institute for Forest ResearchSnow and Landscape on Monday announced the results of Switzerland’s first reconstruction of ice loss in the 20th century, based in part on an analysis of changes in glacier topography since 1931.

The researchers estimated that glacier ice volumes halved over the next 85 years to 2016. Since then, the glaciers have lost an additional 12% in just six years.

Read also: Anthony Fauci, the Covid-19 czar in the United States, announced his retirement

“Glacial retreat is accelerating. It is important to monitor this phenomenon closely and determine its historical dimensions as it allows us to infer the effects of climate change on glaciers.” Daniel FarinottiCo-author of the study published in the scientific journal The Cryosphere.

By region, glaciers in Switzerland account for about half of the total number of glaciers in European Alps.

The teams relied on a combination of long-term observations of the glaciers. This included field measurements, aerial photographs, and mountain peaks – including 22,000 taken of the summits between the two world wars. Using multiple sources, the researchers were able to fill in the gaps. Only a few glaciers in Switzerland have been studied regularly over the years.

Read also: Boris Johnson’s successor as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be announced at a ceremony on 5 September

The research included the use of decades-old techniques to allow comparisons of the shape and location of terrain images, and the use of cameras and instruments to measure the angles of land areas. The teams compared the surface topography of the glaciers at different times, which allowed calculations to be made on the evolution of ice volumes.

Subscribe here To receive directly in your email our newsletters about today’s news, opinion, weekend options, Qatar 2022 and many other options.

aosr