A strong-voiced lyre bird that also masters sexual dance – Science

SYDNEY (AP) – Whether it’s a car alarm, a chainsaw or a parrot: the gray-backed Australian harpsichord can mimic other species and everyday noises in a deceptively real way — the bird has been known for a long time.

Researchers have now found that the loud animal also has a mysterious sexual dance on its show. Researchers at the University of Wollongong report in the journal Ibis that discovering males’ impressive “post-court” performances made the sexual lives of harp birds more lively.

