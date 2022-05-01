A strong security operation for America against Cruz Azul

The Special Security Committee has announced the security process it will use in tonight’s duel between Cruz Azul and America.

The classico is a fearless duel, and on Saturday it will be a double. Since Cruz Azul and America played the direct ticket to Legila, Subsequently A strong security device will be used to protect the display inside and outside the Azteca Stadium.

The Secretariat for Citizens Security (SSC) in Mexico City will deploy 2,657 police officers for the Security, Surveillance and Road System in the Santa Ursula Giantin the Coyoacan Mayor’s Office, to ensure the physical and heritage safety of those present.

“In the police operation this Saturday, April 30,857 SSC uniformed personnel will be deployed, backed by 57 official vehicles, 16 motorcycles, a tow truck and two ERUM ambulances.to provide support and protection for the sports venue during the development of sports activities”, Secretariat indicated.

Not for resale, there will be a run

Likewise, the Auxiliary Police Staff will deploy 1,800 uniformed personnel, supported by 16 vehicles, who will be responsible for monitoring the entrances, exits, driveways and the stadium’s bleacher area, so that procedures are implemented without setbacks.

An operation against ticket resale will also be implemented at the entrances and surrounding areas of the Azteca Stadium.; While the employees of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Traffic will be responsible for implementing road works on roads, main streets and public transport stations, in order to ensure the movement of vehicles and pedestrians for citizens.. All under health indicators such as proper use of face masks and other specifications.

