A strong earthquake shook the far north of the country

An earthquake of moderate intensity was seen in the north of the country around 8:00 amaccording to the National Seismological Center.

CSN explained that the telluric movement Reached 7.1 Richter and registered in 134 km northeast of Arequipa (Peru) and its depth is 295 km.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) indicates that the characteristics of the earthquake Do not meet the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami on the coasts of the country.

The National Emergency Office (Onemi) reported that essential services were not suspended, while Intensity in the Mercali . scale they were:

  • Arica and Barinakota District

Alcerica: V.
Erika: Sixth
Code: V.
Who: Sixth
Pucon Chile: IV
Pottery:
San Miguel de Azaba: V

Hospice height: VI
Camiña: Sixth
Cerro Colorado: F
Collahuasi: II
Loua: III
Hawara: Sixth
Ikeki: Sixth
Mother: V.
BAIC: IV
Bisago: F
Eugenia II

Quilagua: IV
Tocopilla: IV

