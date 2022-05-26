A strong earthquake shook the far north of the country

An earthquake of moderate intensity was seen in the north of the country around 8:00 amaccording to the National Seismological Center.
CSN explained that the telluric movement Reached 7.1 Richter and registered in 134 km northeast of Arequipa (Peru) and its depth is 295 km.
PRELIMINARY Local Time: 05/26/2022 08:02:24, Mag: 6.7, Lat: -15.4, Lon: -70.9, Prof: 206.02, Loc: 130.43 km NE of Arequipa
– Seismology UdeChile (@Sismos_CSN) 26 May 2022
The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) indicates that the characteristics of the earthquake Do not meet the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami on the coasts of the country.
The National Emergency Office (Onemi) reported that essential services were not suspended, while Intensity in the Mercali . scale they were:
- Arica and Barinakota District
Alcerica: V.
Erika: Sixth
Code: V.
Who: Sixth
Pucon Chile: IV
Pottery:
San Miguel de Azaba: V
Hospice height: VI
Camiña: Sixth
Cerro Colorado: F
Collahuasi: II
Loua: III
Hawara: Sixth
Ikeki: Sixth
Mother: V.
BAIC: IV
Bisago: F
Eugenia II
Quilagua: IV
Tocopilla: IV
The National Seismological Center reports that the earthquake was a magnitude 7.1, and it is located 135 kilometers northeast of Arequipa, Peru.
– onemicile (onemicile) 26 May 2022
Typical creator. Subtly charming web advocate. Infuriatingly humble beer aficionado.