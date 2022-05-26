A strong earthquake shook the far north of the country

An earthquake of moderate intensity was seen in the north of the country around 8:00 amaccording to the National Seismological Center.

CSN explained that the telluric movement Reached 7.1 Richter and registered in 134 km northeast of Arequipa (Peru) and its depth is 295 km.

PRELIMINARY Local Time: 05/26/2022 08:02:24, Mag: 6.7, Lat: -15.4, Lon: -70.9, Prof: 206.02, Loc: 130.43 km NE of Arequipa – Seismology UdeChile (@Sismos_CSN) 26 May 2022

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) indicates that the characteristics of the earthquake Do not meet the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami on the coasts of the country.

The National Emergency Office (Onemi) reported that essential services were not suspended, while Intensity in the Mercali . scale they were:

Arica and Barinakota District

Alcerica: V.

Erika: Sixth

Code: V.

Who: Sixth

Pucon Chile: IV

Pottery:

San Miguel de Azaba: V

Hospice height: VI

Camiña: Sixth

Cerro Colorado: F

Collahuasi: II

Loua: III

Hawara: Sixth

Ikeki: Sixth

Mother: V.

BAIC: IV

Bisago: F

Eugenia II

Quilagua: IV

Tocopilla: IV