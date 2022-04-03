A shooting in Sacramento leaves one dead and at least 9 wounded

Authorities cordon off an area in Sacramento, California after a shooting Sunday, April 3, 2022.

(CNN) – Six people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

“Agents identified at least 15 shooting victims, of whom 6 died,” Sacramento police tweeted.

Sergeant Zack Eaton, a Sacramento police spokesman, said the shooting took place on 10th and J.

“Ninth and 13th Streets between L St and J St are closed as officers investigate multiple fatal shootings,” he wrote on Twitter. Sacramento Police. “Unknown circumstances at this time. Please avoid the area as there will be a large police presence and the scene will remain active.”

Authorities added that no suspect is currently in custody, so they are asking anyone with information to contact the police urgently.

News under development…