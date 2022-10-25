A shark attacked a boat rider in a full-fledged competition in Australia

Nathan Drummond He is a 19-year-old Australian athlete who has come back to life. disputed Seacliff Surf Racebelong to the series Rowing in the South Australian Ocean, off the shores of Adelaide when something hit his boat hard. It was a big shark that took a bite out of their boat.

“The Shark Hit me from the bottom. My boat got up in the water, and I saw that it was in the air, and While I was returning to the water I saw a dark figure: it was a sharkNathan Drummond explains it.

He wrecked the boat but Nathan was unhurt.

Your boat sports a nibble Impressive, typical for decoding a great white. The way Nathan is approached also responds to the predatory habits of the great white shark, which often confuse surfboards, canoes and even people swimming with their favorite prey: seals:

“I took a hit in the leg and swam up against other competitors who were already coming up to me and they quickly pulled me out of the water,” recalls Nathan Drummond.

Nathan was taken ashore by South Australian Rescue Service. Picture of his arrival on the beach next to surfing He’s gone holed up around the world. In the fiberglass pierced by the shark, they found a shark’s tooth and remains of animal skin. The samples were sent to Flinders University to determine the species of shark in question.

Most Famous Attack in Competition: Mick Fanning

This type of Attacks They are very rare and even more so during athletic competition. The most famous was an Australian surfer Mick Fanning. On July 19, 2015, Fanning was attacked by a large shark (or according to some sources, two) while participating in a J-Bay Open competition in Jeffreys BayIn South Africa.

The news reached a global resonance as the competition was broadcast live and the attack was captured on camera. Fortunately the surfer was not injured and the competition was suspended. So far, no surfer has been attacked by a shark during the competition.