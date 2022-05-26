A sensation in the NFL? Football star Colin Kaepernick before returning – American football

It looks like the NFL is facing the biggest comeback in recent years!

As the American media constantly reported, Colin Kaepernick (34) is on the verge of returning to the best football league in the world. Accordingly, the Las Vegas Raiders are said to have invited the quarterback to a trial session.

If an agreement is indeed reached, it would be Kaepernick’s first contract in more than five years. The quarterback made his last game for the San Francisco 49ers in early 2017.

Previously considered one of the best quarterbacks in the world, Kaepernicks had played for the club for six years and led 49 players to the Super Bowl in 2013 (31-34 against the Baltimore Ravens). After the 2016-17 season, Kaepernick’s contract was not renewed after causing one of the biggest scandals in NFL history from a league perspective.

Date: On August 24, 2016, Kaepernick publicly protested against racism and police brutality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem. “I am not going to stand up and show pride in a flag that represents a country that oppresses blacks and people of colour,” the midfielder said at the time. The gesture, which has since been emulated by many NFL professionals, was deemed disrespectful by the league — and much of the country — for the United States.

This is where you will find content from social networks In order to interact with or view content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

See also 2020 Workday Charity Open leaderboard breakdown: Round 2 suspended with Collin Morikawa remaining in front

As a result, Kaepernick’s contract in San Francisco was not renewed. The midfielder, who was notorious, could no longer find a club. Only the Seattle Seahawks called Kaepernick to trial in 2017, but no agreement was reached.

In addition: After the procedure, quarterbacks who were frequently rated weaker were favored over Kaepernick when filling open positions in the NFL. In October 2017, Kaepernick sued the NFL because he felt discriminated against. An out-of-court settlement was reached in February 2019.

And now for the big comeback?