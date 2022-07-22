A Russian company has announced that it will stop supplying electricity to Finland

A Russian company has announced that it will stop supplying electricity to Finland
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

Russian energy company RAO Nordic announced on Friday that it would suspend electricity supplies to Finland from Saturday, citing payment problems.

According to the company, it has not been paid for past deliveries.

The Finnish grid operator, Vingrid, said that Russia supplies only a small percentage of the electricity consumed in the country and can be replaced by other sources.

Thursday Russia threatened Finland with retaliation for its moves to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.