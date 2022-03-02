A restaurant in Australia sparks controversy after it objects to the entry of tattooed people

A restaurant in Australia is causing controversy after it vetoed people with tattoos from entering its premises. The place that overlooks many citizens is located in Sydney and is called Nomad. Many users and dealers through their social networks have denounced the special dress code required by the institution: it is forbidden to enter people with tattoos, fancy jewelry and designer clothes.

The restaurant put the entry rules in one of the establishment windows and many curious people came to read them and were surprised by the demands of the place in the 21st century. The owners, Poata Okeroa, Eric Jury and Julian Tobias, were responsible for designing the entry policies. Tennis player Nick Kyrgios and Hollywood director Taika Waititi are among the most popular diners.

The owners made statements about this to the local media and emphasized that their actions were intended to prevent their guests from feeling uncomfortable and uncomfortable and that they wanted to ensure their comfort in the place. “We value our customers and community stakeholders, and always enforce a house rule which includes a dress policy that discourages posing,” they assured. Daily Telegraph.

However, The community does not feel comfortable or comfortable with the establishment’s procedures and even accused the restaurant of violating freedom of expression. Local authorities have spoken out and confirmed that this type of protocol is considered a joke by the community. “The aforementioned restrictions will exclude a large part of the eastern suburbs. I personally am not fan of tattoos, but I defend the right of people to express themselves in this way ”, Woullahra Australian Council member Richard Shields concluded.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tested positive for COVID-19 And he has flu-like symptoms, he confirmed Tuesday on his Twitter account. The news comes amid torrential floods that have already killed at least nine people in the country.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. I have flu-like symptoms and will recover within the next week. I’ve tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests negative. – Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 1, 2022

Morrison has made it clear that he intends to spend the week recovering but will continue to perform his duties. The Australian “Prime Minister” stated that he had undergone daily diagnostic tests for the Covid-19 virus since Sunday. All of them tested negative, but after they had a slight fever the test was repeated during the day, but the result was inconclusive.

For this reason, he stated that he decided to take a PCR test of the type that tested positive. “I am following medical instructions and will isolate at my home in Sydney,” he explained, before determining that his wife and daughters’ test results were negative. However, they will also be isolated for seven days for being in close contact with a positive.

Meanwhile, floods caused by torrential rain swept the east coast of Australia on Tuesday, forcing people to take shelter on rooftops and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Authorities in Queensland and New South Wales have issued flood alerts for dozens of areas in those regions, which saw up to 1,000mm of rain in some parts in a week. Many rivers overflowed their banks or dams, inundating villages and forcing residents to flee to higher ground.